However, as per prison manual, she has to undergo COVID-19 test.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-09-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 20:49 IST
CBI arrests former MP after conviction in bank loan fraud case
  • Country:
  • India

Former Lok Sabha member Kothapalli Geetha was on Wednesday arrested by the CBI here in connection with a bank loan fraud case.

The arrest followed a CBI court's conviction on Tuesday against Geetha, her husband and two others for allegedly cheating a bank to get a loan of Rs 25 crore in 2009 which subsequently climbed up to over 42 crore.

The CBI had earlier filed a chargesheet against Geetha and her husband Ramakoteswara, managing director of Visweswara Infrastructure, and others in the case.

The court sentenced them to five years imprisonment besides imposing fine on them.

''Geetha was brought here last night. However, as per prison manual, she has to undergo COVID-19 test. So, the CBI officials took her back and brought her this afternoon,'' sources at Special Prisons for Women said.

Geetha, who won the Araku Lok Sabha seat representing YSR Congress in the 2014 general elections, left the party in 2018. Afterwards, she joined the BJP.

