Biden plans to nominate Lynne Tracy as U.S. envoy to Russia, CNN reports
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 20:57 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to nominate career diplomat Lynne Tracy as U.S. ambassador to Russia, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing three sources familiar with the matter.
Tracy currently serves as U.S. ambassador to Armenia. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
