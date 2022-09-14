Left Menu

J-K: Militant killed in Srinagar encounter

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-09-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 21:05 IST
J-K: Militant killed in Srinagar encounter
  • Country:
  • India

A militant was killed on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Nowgam police station area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation based on a specific input in Dangerpora area, falling under Nowgam police station limits, a police official said.

He said the ultras opened firing at the security forces who retaliated, triggering an encounter.

One terrorist has been killed so far in the operation, which was going on till last reports came in, the official said, adding that the militant is yet to be identified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
3
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022