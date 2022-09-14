Left Menu

Deaths in manhole: DDA forms committee to probe case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 21:10 IST
Two days after the AAP held the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena responsible for the death of two people in a manhole, the authority said it has constituted a committee to probe the incident.

The DDA in a statement also clarified that it does not practice manual cleaning of sewer lines, and machines are used in case such a need arises.

''On the directions of Lt. Governor, V.K. Saxena, the DDA has constituted a committee to investigate the two deaths. The committee has been asked to submit its report on the cause of accident, lapses if any, on the part of officers/contractors or any other person, and remedial measures to be undertaken for prevention of such incidents,'' the statement said.

It also said the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case and added that ex-gratia is being provided to the kin of the deceased according to the norms.

A sweeper and a security guard died on September 9 at Bakkarwala in Outer Delhi after they inhaled toxic gases inside a sewer, police had said.

According to preliminary reports, Rohit, the sweeper, entered into the manhole without DDA's permission and died. Ashok Gulia, a DDA security guard, rushed to help him, but he too fell into the manhole and lost his life.

The two deaths took a political turn with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saying the Lieutenant Governor cannot ''enjoy power without accountability''.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, a high court bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad directed registering a public interest litigation.

It also issued a notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Delhi government and the Delhi Jal Board in the matter on the basis of a news report dated September 11.

The court also appointed senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao as the amicus curiae to assist it.

