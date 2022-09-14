Left Menu

3 siblings drown in pond in Rajasthan village

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-09-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 21:11 IST
Three siblings drowned while playing in a pond in Rajasthan's Pali district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Durga Meghwal (9), Priyanka Meghwal (6) and their brother Dheeraj Meghwal (2), they said.

The three children were playing in a pond near their house in Lambia village when they slipped into deep waters one after the other and died, Station House Officer, Pali Sadar police station, Bhanwar Singh said.

The bodies were fished out of the pond after the villagers informed the police. They were handed over to the family members of the deceased after a post-mortem examination, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

