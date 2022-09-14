Left Menu

Biden to nominate career diplomat Tracy as U.S. envoy to Russia, CNN reports

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the CNN report. Tracy, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, served as deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow from 2014 to 2017.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 21:11 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to nominate career diplomat Lynne Tracy as U.S. ambassador to Russia, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

Tracy currently serves as U.S. ambassador to Armenia. The U.S. ambassador role in Russia has been vacant since Sept. 4, when envoy John Sullivan concluded his tenure there amid soaring bilateral tensions due to Moscow's war in Ukraine. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the CNN report.

Tracy, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, served as deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow from 2014 to 2017. Before being sworn in as ambassador to Yerevan in 2019, she served as senior adviser for Russia affairs in the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

