Russia sanctions British PR executives and defence lobbyists
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-09-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 21:20 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it had introduced sanctions against the heads of 30 British public relations firms, as well as a number of defence lobbyists, in response to what it called unfriendly steps by the British government.
The individuals on the list are barred from entering Russia, the ministry said.
