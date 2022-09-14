Gujarat: Arrested woman drug peddler's 'illegal' property demolished

An ''illegal'' three-storey residential building allegedly belonging to woman drug peddler, who was arrested recently, was demolished on Wednesday by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), officials said.

Aminabanu Pathan, 52, a resident of Kalupur area of the city, was nabbed by the city police's Special Operations Group on August 24 with 31 grams of MD drug worth Rs 3.31 lakh, they said.

The building constructed recently was spread over 180 square metres of area and situated in Dariyapur locality of the city. It was demolished for being illegal, the AMC said in a release. ''The AMC had served three notices to the owners in January and February. The building was then sealed in February. The civic body had sought police force for the demolition of the property in March. After getting confirmation about the police deployment, the building was demolished today,'' it said. While the original owners of the illegal building were two brothers as per the AMC records, officials learnt from the police that arrested drug peddler Aminabanu Pathan had invested money in this building, which was built without the civic body's permission, sources said.

Police have earlier said that Pathan was arrested in the past as well and spent significant amount of time behind bars for bootlegging as well as under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

