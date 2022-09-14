Left Menu

Govt appoints Devasia as member IRDAI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 21:29 IST
Govt appoints Devasia as member IRDAI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has appointed a senior executive from the private sector as member (non-life) in the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

This is departure from the set tradition of hiring people from public sector insurance companies as member.

Thomas M Devasia is currently technical expert at Marsh Insurance Brokers India working in Kochi, Kerala, according to a government notification.

The Central Government has appointed Devasia as member (non-life) in the IRDAI on a consolidated pay package of Rs 4 lakh with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post till attaining the age of 62 years until further order, whichever is earlier, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
3
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022