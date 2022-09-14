People will dump the BJP out from Delhi: Atishi after police stops AAP's Ghazipur landfill visit

The first day of AAP's campaign to highlight the "failures" of the BJP-controlled civic body saw the Delhi police preventing a group led by Kalkaji MLA Atishi from reaching the infamous "garbage hill" at Ghazipur landfill site The group stopped at the barricades installed much ahead of the site and held a protest, chanting anti-BJP slogans.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had organised the ''public trip'' to the Ghazipur landfill site, calling it - 'BJP ka chamatkar dekho, kude ka pahad dekho' (See the BJP's miracle, see the garbage hill).

It is part of its month-long campaign announced by Delhi Environment Minister and party's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai on Tuesday.

"People will dump the BJP out from Delhi in the municipal elections, the way they dump trash out from their homes," Atishi said, protesting the barricading by police.

"The BJP thought it could stop the people from seeing the landfill by placing barricades, but the huge mountain of garbage they have given to Delhi is visible even from here," she added.

As part of the party's plan, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj is scheduled to lead a similar public visit to another garbage hill at the Okhla landfill site on Thursday. On Friday, people will be taken to the Bhalswa landfill site by a team led by AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak.

"The aim of organising these visits to the landfill sites, located on the city borders, is to bring forth the reality of the BJP-ruled MCDs' garbage mismanagement and highlight the situation of an impending health crisis for those living in the vicinity of these sites," the party said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)