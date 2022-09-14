Left Menu

J-K: Two militants killed in Srinagar encounter

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces here on Wednesday, police said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-09-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 21:45 IST
J-K: Two militants killed in Srinagar encounter
  • Country:
  • India

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces here on Wednesday, police said.

Based on specific inputs, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dangerpora under the Nowgam police station area, a police official said.

During the operation, he said, the militants opened fire at the security forces. The security forces retaliated, triggering an encounter.

So far, two militants have been killed in the operation, which was underway when last reports came in. The slain militants are yet to be identified, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

