Arunachal governor presents citations to army units for outstanding work

Itanagar, Sep 14 (PTI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra Wednesday presented citations to the 24th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment (24 Sikh) and 323 Field Regiment of the Indian Army at Raj Bhavan, here.

The governor cited the battalion and the regiment for their conspicuous professional proficiency, élan in operational preparedness and good work in extending valuable help and assistance to the civil administration and the local population.

Colonel Kamaljeet Singh, Commanding Officer along with Subedar Major Balbir Singh and junior most Sepoy Attar Singh received the citation for 24 Sikh while, Colonel Aditya Kapoor, Commanding Officer along with officiating Subedar Major Ravi Kumar and junior most gunner Saurabh Kumar received the citation for the 323 Field Regiment, an official communiqué informed.

Mishra commended the 24 Sikh, popularly known as ‘The Defenders of Namka Chu’ for maintaining zero transgression by enemy troops into Indian Territory and ensuring peace and poise along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He also appreciated the battalion for carrying out many social welfare programmes, medical camps and goodwill rallies for the people in their area. The Battalion conducted historical events of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ by taking the victory flame to ‘Khinzemane’ where in 1959 His Holiness Dali Lama had entered India from Tibet. Mishra also commended the 323 Field Regiment for their distinction in deployment at an altitude of 15,000 feet for border management posture, the highest amongst the artillery units in entire Easter Command. He hailed the regiment for its pivotal role on the LAC in the Western Arunachal Pradesh. He also appreciated the regiment for assisting Vidyashree, the goodwill school for the underprivileged children at Tawang.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)