Govt integrates Udyam registration platform with job portal NCS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 22:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Wednesday announced the integration of Udyam -- a registration platform for small entrepreneurs -- with job portal National Career Service to ensure easier access of workforce data for MSMEs.

Union minister for MSME (Micro,Small and Medium Enterprises) announced the integration of the two government portals at the 18th meeting of the National Board of MSME. He said the integration of the Udyam portal with that of National Career Service (NCS) is an opportunity for the MSME sector to have access to the employable manpower database of NCS, according to a statement of the MSME ministry.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the annual budget in Parliament this year had announced the plan to interlink four government portals -- Udyam, e-Shram, NCS and Atmanirbhar Skilled Employee-Employer Mapping (ASEEM) -- with an aim to provide seamless data access and better services for recruiters as well as job seekers.

At the MSME board meeting on Wednesday, Rane also stressed upon the need to address the issue of delayed payments to MSMEs.

The minister also inaugurated a portal for the scheme 'promotion of MSMEs in North East Region (NER) and Sikkim'. A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the MSME ministry and Common Service Centre in connection with Udyam Registration Portal.

''Rane assured that all the valuable suggestions made by the members during the meeting would be considered appropriately. He highlighted the contribution of the MSME sector in GDP, exports & employment. He stressed on the need to address the issue of delayed payments to Micro & Small Enterprises,'' the MSME ministry statement said.

About the agreement between the MSME ministry and Common Service Centre, Rane said it will expand the handholding support to enterprises in remote areas and help them avail benefits of government schemes and priority sector lending.

