MCD rolls out new amnesty scheme related to unauthorised colonies, Lal Dora, other areas

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has rolled out a new property tax amnesty scheme for unauthorised colonies, unauthorised regularized colonies, Lal Dora villages and properties allotted to Kashmiri migrants, the civic body said on Wednesday.

As per this scheme, to be effective from September 15, taxpayers of residential properties in these colonies or areas are required to pay the property tax dues (only principal amount) for the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23, and after this payment, all outstanding property tax dues prior to 2021-22 shall be waived off, the MCD said ''The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has rolled out a new amnesty scheme 2022-23 in order to provide relief to the residents of unauthorized colonies, unauthorised regularised colonies, Lal Dora, Extended Lal Dora, Extended Abadi of villages and properties allotted to Kashmiri migrants in its jurisdiction as per provisions contained under section 177 of the DMC Act, 1957 (as amended),'' it said.

Similarly, taxpayers of non-residential properties in these colonies, areas, are required to pay property tax dues (only principal amount) of 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21, 2019-20 and after these payments, all outstanding property tax dues prior to 2019-20 shall be waived off, the statement said.

Further as per the terms, ''This amnesty scheme shall also cover all the dishonoured cheque(s) cases, including those where bank accounts and properties have been attached, subject to payment of up to date property tax'', the MCD said.

''In case of dishonoured cheques, a taxpayer will have to pay bank charges imposed by the bank and postal charges, if any. The amount already realised, even if, it may be over and above principal amount of past period, will not be refunded or adjusted against future liability,'' it added.

''The taxpayer, whose case or cases are pending under litigation in any court(s) of law i.e., Municipal Tax Tribunal/High Court/Supreme Court etc., and want to avail benefits of this scheme, will have to file an affidavit on a stamp paper of Rs 10 duly attested by a notary public to this effect that he/she will withdraw his/her application from the court to avail the benefits of this scheme,'' the civic body said.

The benefit of this scheme will only be applicable in all the litigation cases where the taxpayer deposits the payment of up to date principal amount of property tax as per prevailing applicable factors of MVC (Municipal Valuation Committee) accepted by the erstwhile corporations, it said.

''If at any point of time, it is found that the taxpayer has not deposited the right amount of tax or has suppressed the facts wilfully, the scheme shall not be applicable on such taxpayer(s). Randomly 10 per cent cases shall be scrutinised from amongst the applications as picked by the system,'' the statement said.

