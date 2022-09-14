Left Menu

Ukraine confirms U.N. involvement in ammonia pipeline deal

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 22:12 IST
Ukraine's foreign minister on Wednesday confirmed that the United Nations had started talks on reopening an ammonia pipeline from Russia to Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa.

The pipeline has been shut as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Ukraine did not initiate these talks; this is an initiative from the U.N.," foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said at a news conference in Odesa, adding that Ukraine would not approve any deal that contradicted its national security interests.

