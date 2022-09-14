Left Menu

Special revision of J&K electoral rolls begins Thursday

The forms and the draft electoral roll can be downloaded at www.ceojk.nic.in.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-09-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered a special revision of photo electoral rolls in all parliamentary and assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a public notice issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir, an integrated draft electoral roll will be published on Thursday and claims and objections can be filed until October 25.

Special campaigns have been scheduled on September 24, October 1, October 2, October 15, and October 16, a spokesman said.

Likewise, he said, disposal of claims and objections have been scheduled on November 10 and the final publication of electoral roll has been scheduled on November 25.

According to the notice, the Draft Photo Electoral Rolls-2022 will be available at District Headquarters/Tehsil Offices/Offices of Srinagar and Jammu Municipal Corporations/ Booth Level Officers at polling station level and on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, J-K (ceojk.nic.in).

The Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (Migrant) in Delhi, Jammu and Udhampur shall receive the claims and objections from the Kashmiri Migrants living within their jurisdiction as per the given schedule, the spokesman said.

The notice also reads that all individuals who will be 18 years of age or above as on October 1, 2022 can get their names enrolled in the electoral rolls by filing Form No. 6 used for registration of new electors, Form-7 used for objections to proposed inclusion/for deletion of name in existing electoral roll.

Similarly, Form-8 can be used for multiple purposes like correction of any particulars in the roll, shifting of residence (within or outside constituency), replacement of EPIC, and marking of person with disability and Form 6B used for capturing Aadhaar number of the existing electors. The forms and the draft electoral roll can be downloaded at www.ceojk.nic.in.

It should be noted that registration as a voter at two places is an offence under the Representation of People Act, 1950, the spokesman said.

''The claims and objections can be filled in both online as well as offline mode. For online filing of claims/objections, one can log on to www.nvsp.in or download voter helpline app (VHA). For offline mode, the BLO/AERO/ERO concerned can be contacted,'' the notice read.

''All stakeholders are, therefore, requested to participate in revision exercise in order to ensure that maximum number of eligible voters are enrolled in the electoral rolls,'' it reads.

