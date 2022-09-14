Left Menu

SGPC condemns Afghan govt's decision of stopping Sikhs from ferrying out Guru Granth Sahib

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 14-09-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 22:14 IST
SGPC condemns Afghan govt's decision of stopping Sikhs from ferrying out Guru Granth Sahib
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday strongly condemned the “decision” of the Taliban government in Afghanistan of placing a restriction on ferrying out Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs, from the country.

“As per the information, a group of 60 Afghan Sikhs was scheduled to come to India on September 11, 2022, but they could not reach here, as they were not granted permission to bring along holy 'saroops' (scriptures) of Guru Granth Sahib,” said Dhami in a statement here.

The SGPC president said this is direct interference in the religious affairs of Sikhs by the Afghan government.

''On one side, attacks are being made on Sikhs and their holy Gurdwara Sahibs, and on the other, they are being stopped from coming to India with holy saroops of Guru Granth Sahib,'' he said.

Dhami said the ''minority Afghan Sikhs are leaving their home country due to atrocities and insecurity”.

''It is a matter of concern that if Sikhs do not stay in Afghanistan, who will take care of Guru Granth Sahib, and Gurdwara Sahibs there? That's why the Sikhs while coming to India were bringing along holy Guru Granth Sahib,'' he said.

Dhami said the Taliban government of Afghanistan should not take decisions against the sentiments of Sikhs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
3
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022