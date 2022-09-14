Left Menu

U.S. says railroads, unions negotiating in 'good faith'

Railroads and unions are negotiating in "good faith" to try to reach a contract and have committed to remaining at the bargaining table on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said.

"The parties are negotiating in good faith and have committed to staying at the table today," a Labor Department spokesperson said.

Walsh called the sides to his office in Washington for talks that began around 9 a.m. ET ahead of a potential rail shutdown that could begin as early as Friday.

