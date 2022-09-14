Left Menu

UAE foreign minister arrives in Israel, marking 2 years of Abraham Accords - WAM

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 22:37 IST
The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday for an official visit to Israel, marking two years since the countries signed the so-called Abraham Accords, the state news agency (WAM) reported.

The U.S.-brokered agreements have ushered in public rapprochements between Israel and several Arab states, with the UAE and Bahrain the first to sign the accords with Israel in September 2020, at the White House. Israel and Sudan announced in the following month that they would normalise relations, and Morocco established diplomatic ties with Israel in December last year.

Bin Zayed, who is travelling with a high-level delegation, will stay for several days, the UAE's WAM added.

