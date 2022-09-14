U'khand CM Dhami condoles death of class 3 student in Champawat

Left Menu

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled the death of a class 3 student who lost his life after a sudden collapse of a toilet roof in a government primary school on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled the death of a class 3 student who lost his life after a sudden collapse of a toilet roof in a government primary school on Wednesday. The tragic incident took place in the Maunkande region of the Champawat district.

The Chief Minister has directed that the deceased's family be given assistance of Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He also directed a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

The Chief Minister has said that if found guilty in the investigation, strict action should be taken against the concerned. "He has directed that all government school buildings should be inspected where necessary, and repair work of buildings should be done. It should be ensured that classes are conducted in completely safe buildings," read a statement by the Chief Minister's office. (ANI)

