IG Iqbal Singh Chauhan takes over as NE Coast Guard region commander

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 22:52 IST
Inspector General Iqbal Singh Chauhan on Wednesday took over as the commander of Kolkata headquartered Coast Guard region (North East), an official said.

He is an alumnus of the College of Defence Management, Secundrabad, and Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, the Indian Coast Guard official said.

Chauhan has commanded all classes of ICG ships during his more than three-decade-long career.

Prior to assuming the present post, he was serving as deputy director general, Bureau of Naviks, at Mumbai, the official said.

