Left Menu

Delhi HC directs govt to release Rs 15.5 crores to DLSA for victim compensation fund

The Delhi High Court has directed the government to release Rs. 15.5 crores to the Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA) within 10 days for disbursing compensation to rape victims.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 22:58 IST
Delhi HC directs govt to release Rs 15.5 crores to DLSA for victim compensation fund
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has directed the government to release Rs. 15.5 crores to the Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA) within 10 days for disbursing compensation to rape victims. The bench comprising Justice Jasmeet Singh passed this direction during a hearing on bail application in the matter. Advocate Ajay Verma appeared on behalf of DLSA.

The court's attention was drawn to an order passed on September 6, 2019, by the division bench directing the Delhi Government to release part of the Victim Compensation Fund not less than Rs 25 crores to DLSA within a period from September 6, 2019. On the last date of hearing on September 2, it was observed that funds for disbursement to rape victims have been exhausted at DLSA.

The Standing Counsel Sanjay Lao was requested to look into the matter. The division bench of then Chief Justice had said in the order of September 6, 2019, that the compensation is to be paid to the victims of the offense under various criminal laws like IPC, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe Act.

"We, therefore, direct Respondent no.2 Delhi Government to release part of the victim Compensation Fund, which will not be less than Rs. 25 crores to the District Legal Service Authority, within a period of ten days from today," the division bench headed by then Chief Justice had directed in a petition moved by Bachpan Bachao Andolan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Bayern; Tennis-Spain skipper Bruguera hopes Alcaraz ready for Davis Cup duty and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Ba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022