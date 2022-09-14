Left Menu

NIA special court convicts ISIS terrorist in Kerala

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 23:03 IST
A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday convicted an ISIS terrorist who was arrested in 2019 from a Kerala airport on his arrival from Qatar, an official said.

Shaibu Nihar V K alias Abu Mariyam was convicted under the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the special court, Ernakulam, in a case pertaining to the activities of proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS, also known as Daesh, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The official said the case was initially registered at Wandoor police station in Kerala's Malappuram district against eight accused on November 6, 2017, and re-registered by the NIA on June 1, 2018.

The spokesperson said the investigations had established that Nihar had raised funds with the intention of furthering the activities of ISIS and provided the money to his co-accused for their intended travel to Syria.

Nihar was arrested on April 9, 2019, from Calicut International Airport on his arrival from Doha, the NIA said, adding the quantum of punishment will be pronounced on September 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

