Ukraine city faces rising river after Russian strike - official
The southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih faced rising water levels in the Inhulets River on Wednesday after Russia fired eight cruise missiles at local infrastructure, an official said.
Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister, posted a video of what appeared to be a small bridge being washed away. "Rockets were directed at hydraulic structures. This caused water level of (the) Inhulets river to increase, threatening the city," he tweeted.
Kirill Timoshenko, the deputy head of the president's office, said earlier that there had been no civilian casualties in the attack and accused Russian of trying to sow panic.
