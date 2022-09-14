Left Menu

Ukraine city faces rising river after Russian strike - official

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-09-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 23:07 IST
Ukraine city faces rising river after Russian strike - official
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih faced rising water levels in the Inhulets River on Wednesday after Russia fired eight cruise missiles at local infrastructure, an official said.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister, posted a video of what appeared to be a small bridge being washed away. "Rockets were directed at hydraulic structures. This caused water level of (the) Inhulets river to increase, threatening the city," he tweeted.

Kirill Timoshenko, the deputy head of the president's office, said earlier that there had been no civilian casualties in the attack and accused Russian of trying to sow panic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Bayern; Tennis-Spain skipper Bruguera hopes Alcaraz ready for Davis Cup duty and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Ba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022