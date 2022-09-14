Left Menu

Heavy rain raises water level in JKharkhand's Patratu dam

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 14-09-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 23:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Water level at the Patratu dam near Patratu Thermal Power Station (PTPS) in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district has risen above the danger level due to heavy rainfall, an official said on Wednesday.

The development prompted the authorities to open two more gates to bring down the water level.

Two gates of the dam were already thrown open on August 23 because of the rising water level.

''In order to bring down the water to a safe level, PTPS authorities have opened two more gates,'' said Ram Kumar Nirala, PTPS estate officer.

Meanwhile, the Ramgarh district administration has sounded an alert in the wake of heavy rain and the opening of four Patratu dam gates which has brought flood in Nalkari and Damodar rivers in the district.

Madhavi Mishra, Deputy Commissioner, Ramgarh has asked the people to be cautious and keep a safe distance from rivers.

Five people from the state capital Ranchi recently drowned in the overflowing Nalkari river as their car was swept away in the strong current.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

