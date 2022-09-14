Left Menu

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-09-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 23:32 IST
Four assailants attack 25-year-old man in Nagpur
A 25-year-old man was attacked with a sword by a group of four persons during a quarrel in Nagpur city on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon in the RPTS Road area under Bajaj Nagar police station limits.

The victim, Sagar Nagle (25), a resident of Sudamnagri, suffered serious head injuries in the murderous attack and was undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), the police said.

All the four accused were arrested and charged with attempt to murder, they said.

Nagle, a driver by profession, had a dispute with the accused persons over some issue and they were constantly engaged in fighting in the past few days, the police said.

The fight took an ugly turn on Wednesday, when the quartet attacked Nagle, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

