In Odisha bureaucratic reshuffle, Shalini Pandit new health secy, Subha Sharma to look after WCD

In a reshuffle in the senior level of bureaucracy, the Odisha government on Wednesday appointed Shalini Pandit as the new Health and Family Welfare secretary and Subha Sharma as the Woman & Child Development secretary, according to a notification.

Shalini Pandit, an IAS officer of 2001 batch who was working as the Director, National Health Mission with additional charge of Special Secretary, has been appointed as the new commissioner cum secretary of the Health and Family Welfare department.

The department secretary's post was held by NB Dhal so far.

Shubha Sarma of the 1999 batch, presently working as the Commissioner-cum-Secretary in the Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department, has been appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary in the Woman & Child Development Department.

The additional appointment of Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, as Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the WCD Department shall stand terminated from the date Shubha Sarma takes over, the notification said.

Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Principal Secretary of Energy Department is allowed to remain in an additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Excise Department and Chairman, GRIDCO.

The additional appointment of Deoranjan Kumar Singh as Principal Secretary of the Excise Department will be terminated from the date Nikunja Bihari Dhal takes over.

Dr Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Principal Secretary of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department, is allowed to remain in an additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department.

Suresh Kumar Vashishth Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Science & Technology Department has been appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Fisheries & ARD Department.

The additional appointment of Dr Arabinda Kumar Padhee as Principal Secretary of Fisheries & ARD Department will be terminated from the date Suresh Kumar Vashishth takes over.

Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Science & Technology Department.

Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, Director, ST with additional charge of CEO, ORMAS is appointed as Additional Secretary to Government, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department.

She is allowed to remain in additional charge of CEO, ORMAS (Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society).

Dr Brundha D, MD, OSMCL (Odisha state medical corporation limited) with additional charge of Commissioner, Food Safety, Odisha is appointed as Mission Director, National Health Mission.

She is allowed to remain in additional charge of MD, OSMCL and Commissioner, Food Safety, Odisha.

Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Special secretary of Commerce & Transport Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, OPTCL (Odisha power transmission corporation limited).

The additional appointment of Nikunja Bihari Dhal, as chairman, OPTCL shall stand terminated from the date Sanjay Kumar Mishra, takes over. Saroj Kumar Mishra, OAS(SS), Special Secretary of Finance Department with additional charge of Special Secretary in Home(Protocol) Department is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Health & Family Welfare Department.

He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Special Secretary in the Home(protocol) Department.

