Left Menu

Man held for threatening to kill Odisha MLA

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 15-09-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 00:24 IST
Man held for threatening to kill Odisha MLA
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested in Odisha’s Jajpur district for allegedly threatening to kill legislator Nityananda Sahoo over the phone, police said on Wednesday.

Sahoo, the MLA from Basta in Balasore district, received the call on his mobile phone from an unknown number around 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The cyber cell of the Balasore police started an investigation and Sk Mujamil was arrested from the Mangalpur area, an officer said.

He has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

During the investigation, it has been found that the suspect is a habitual offender and he had made a similar nuisance earlier with another MLA.

Mujamil used to download the phone number and images of the legislators through the internet randomly and make such threat calls to extract money, Superintendent of Police Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
4
World News Summary Roundup: King Charles and sons to follow coffin for queen's last journey from palace; Guests call out burkini ban at Tunisian hotels as discriminatory and more

World News Summary Roundup: King Charles and sons to follow coffin for queen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022