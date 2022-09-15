President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promised he would lead Ukraine to victory in its war against Russia as he visited recaptured towns, while pro-Russian officials claimed to have halted Kyiv's forces for now. FIGHTING

* The eastern frontline is approaching the borders of territory claimed by the separatist Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), a senior Russian-backed LPR military commander said. * Zelenskiy made a surprise visit to Izium - until four days ago Russia's main bastion and logistics hub in the region. Buildings showed signs of blasts and shrapnel.

* With a pink hood wrapped around her face for warmth, Lyubov Sinna, 74, said Izium residents were shell-shocked. "There is also fear - fear that the Russians could return here," she said. * In another battle-scarred northeast Ukrainian town, Balakliia, police officers said civilians were shot dead at a checkpoint on Sept. 6 when the town was under Russian control. Reuters could not independently verify the account. Russia has denied targeting civilians.

* Zelenskiy said Ukraine had recaptured around 8,000 square km (3,100 square miles), apparently all in the northeastern region of Kharkiv. About half that area had been made secure and "stabilisation measures are still ongoing" in the other half. * Ukraine has made significant progress as it pushes back Russian forces but it is not possible to tell if the war is at a turning point, U.S. President Biden said.

* Russian authorities are facing challenges in other former Soviet republics, with over a 100 dead amid fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as shooting between guards patrolling the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. DIPLOMACY

* Vladimir Putin's chief envoy on Ukraine told the Russian leader as the war began that he had struck a provisional deal with Kyiv that would satisfy Russia's demand that Ukraine stay out of NATO, but Putin rejected it and pressed ahead with his military campaign, according to three people close to the Russian leadership. * German Chancellor Scholz urged Putin to find a diplomatic solution as soon as possible, based on ceasefire, complete withdrawal of Russian troops and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, a German government spokesperson said.

* A United Nations proposal that Russia resume exporting ammonia via Ukraine has raised hopes that a global shortage of fertilizer could be eased and alleviate world food shortages exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine. (Compiled by Himani Sarkar, Frank Jack Daniel and Cynthia Osterman)

