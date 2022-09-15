U.S. Senate panel advances sweeping Taiwan security bill

A U.S. Senate committee approved on Wednesday legislation that would significantly enhance U.S. military support for Taiwan, including provisions for billions of dollars in additional security assistance, amid increased pressure from China toward the democratically-governed island.

The "Taiwan Policy Act" remained several steps from becoming law. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee's bipartisan 17-5 vote to approve the measure paved the way for a vote in the full Senate, but there has been no word on when such a vote would take place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)