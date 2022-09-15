Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court requires Yeshiva University to allow LGBT student club

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2022 02:55 IST
Yeshiva University cannot bar a LGBT student club after the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to block a judge's ruling ordering the Jewish school in New York City to officially recognize the group.

The justices, in a 5-4 decision, declined to put on hold a state court ruling that a city anti-discrimination law required it to recognize Y.U. Pride Alliance as a student club, while the school pursues an appeal in a lower court. Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor had temporarily blocked the lower court's order last Friday while the justices considered the university's request.

