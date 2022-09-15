Left Menu

R&B singer R. Kelly found guilty on multiple counts in sexual abuse trial, local media reports

R&B singer R. Kelly was found guilty on Wednesday in his latest trial in federal court on charges of luring underage girls to have sex with him but not guilty of obstructing a 2008 state case that ended with his acquittal, according to media reports.

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was found guilty on six out of 13 counts in the trial, CBS Chicago reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

