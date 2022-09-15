Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Former New York Governor Cuomo sued by ex-aide for alleged sexual harassment

A one-time aide to former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against him in federal court alleging a pattern of sexual harassment while she worked in his office. The former aide, Charlotte Bennett, accused Cuomo of subjecting her to "critical, sex-based comments and humiliating assignments." She demanded a trial by jury. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

Exclusive-Biden urges Mexico to take migrants under COVID expulsion order he promised to end

As border crossings have soared to record highs, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is quietly pressing Mexico to accept more migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela under a COVID-19 expulsion order that the White House has publicly sought to end, seven U.S. and three Mexican officials said. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised concerns about an escalating number of crossings by migrants from the three countries during a visit on Monday to Mexico City, two U.S. and two Mexican officials told Reuters, but Mexico did not promise any specific actions.

R. Kelly found guilty on multiple counts in sexual abuse trial

R&B singer R. Kelly was found guilty on Wednesday on multiple charges of child pornography and luring underage girls to have sex with him but not guilty of obstructing a 2008 state case that ended with his acquittal. In his latest trial, Kelly - whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly - was found guilty by a jury on six out of 13 counts, prosecutors said.

New Hampshire Republicans pick far-right candidate to challenge U.S. Senator Hassan

New Hampshire Republicans chose far-right candidate Don Bolduc to take on Democratic U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan in November's election, Edison Research projected on Wednesday, potentially complicating Republican chances of winning a Senate majority. Bolduc, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general, has echoed Donald Trump's false claims about 2020 election fraud and questioned whether the FBI should be abolished following its August search of the Republican former president's Florida estate, where agents seized a cache of classified documents.

Moderates fleeing U.S. House, setting stage for more Washington gridlock

Moderate members of the U.S. House of Representatives are leaving office at twice the rate of their more partisan peers this year, a Reuters analysis found, likely deepening Washington gridlock during President Joe Biden's next two years in office. The number of incumbent House members retiring or who lost a party nomination contest is at a three-decade high after a once-a-decade redistricting process that eliminated more than a dozen of the country's dwindling number of competitive districts.

Boston authorities probe whether package explosion was staged, source says

Federal investigators are probing whether the employee who reported a package explosion this week at Boston's Northeastern University might have staged the incident, a law enforcement official told Reuters on Wednesday. Boston police said on Tuesday that a package delivered to the urban campus had exploded while being handled by the 45-year-old employee, who they said suffered hand injuries requiring hospital treatment. The employee has not been named.

U.S. Supreme Court risks its legitimacy by looking political, Justice Kagan says

The U.S. Supreme Court's legitimacy could be imperiled if Americans come to view its members as trying to impose personal preferences on society, liberal Justice Elena Kagan said on Wednesday in the wake of rulings powered by her conservative colleagues curtailing abortion access and widening gun rights. At an event at Northwestern University in Chicago, Kagan differed from conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, who during a public appearance on Friday in Colorado Springs, Colorado, said the court's legitimacy should not be questioned "simply because people disagree with an opinion."

Biden administration races to avert rail shutdown, smaller union rejects deal

Biden administration officials, keen to avert a potential rail shutdown that could disrupt cargo shipments and impede food and fuel supplies, hosted labor contract talks on Wednesday as one of the smaller unions involved in the dispute rejected a deal and Amtrak canceled long-distance passenger trips. Railroads including Union Pacific, Berkshire Hathaway's BNSF and Norfolk Southern have until a minute after midnight on Friday to reach deals with three holdout unions representing about 60,000 workers before a work stoppage affecting freight and Amtrak could begin.

Ohio's six-week abortion ban temporarily blocked by legal challenge

An Ohio judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked enforcement of the state's Republican-led ban on abortion after about six weeks following legal challenges by a Planned Parenthood affiliate and other abortion providers. Judge Christian Jenkins of the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas in Cincinnati found that the state's constitution includes a right to abortion. Jenkins' emergency order will expire in two weeks, but the providers have asked the judge for another order that would block the law as long as the lawsuit is ongoing.

Baltimore prosecutors ask court to toss murder conviction in 'Serial' case

Baltimore prosecutors asked a court to vacate the 2000 murder conviction of a man found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend in a case that has drawn national attention when the podcast "Serial" raised doubts about his guilt, local media reported on Wednesday. Adnan Syed, now 42, has always maintained his innocence in the 1999 slaying of Hae Min Lee, who was strangled to death and buried in a Baltimore park.

