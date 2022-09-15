Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

'It's survival': Fear lingers in the ruins of Ukraine's liberated Izium

Across a damaged footbridge over the river Siverskyi Donets, shrapnel-sprayed walls and charred Soviet-era housing stand in a panorama of provincial devastation in Ukraine's liberated town of Izium. Exhausted residents said they were elated by the end of six months of Russian occupation delivered by Ukraine's counter-attack last week, but voiced grave fears at a winter of looming energy shortages - and the lingering threat from Russia.

Exclusive-Biden urges Mexico to take migrants under COVID expulsion order he promised to end

As border crossings have soared to record highs, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is quietly pressing Mexico to accept more migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela under a COVID-19 expulsion order that the White House has publicly sought to end, seven U.S. and three Mexican officials said. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised concerns about an escalating number of crossings by migrants from the three countries during a visit on Monday to Mexico City, two U.S. and two Mexican officials told Reuters, but Mexico did not promise any specific actions.

U.S. to withhold $130 million military aid to Egypt over human rights -official

The Biden administration has decided to withhold $130 million of foreign military aid to Egypt over its failure to fulfill human rights conditions, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, but allowed some funds to go through due to its determination that Cairo has made progress on political detentions. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has determined that Cairo, by releasing hundreds of jailed individuals, had made some progress on political detentions and due process, the officials said. Rights groups have pushed for withholding all of a $300 million portion of aid to Egypt placed under conditions by the U.S. Congress.

Thousands pass Queen Elizabeth's coffin as she lies in state in London

Mourners from all walks of life filed past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth through the night as she lay in state in London's ancient Westminster Hall, paying their final respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch before her funeral on Monday. After days of processions and ritual as the queen's body was brought to London from Balmoral, Scotland, where she died last Thursday at the age of 96, this was the opportunity for ordinary people to take a direct part in a ceremony. Many were in tears as they passed by the flag-draped coffin.

Armenia and Azerbaijan clash again as foreign peace efforts intensify

New clashes erupted between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Wednesday as international peace efforts intensified a day after the former Soviet republics saw their deadliest violence since 2020 in which hundreds have died. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told parliament that his small, landlocked country had appealed to the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization to help it restore its territorial integrity.

Death toll rises to nine in collapsed building in Jordan

Jordanian rescuers searched for a second day for remaining survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building in Amman where nine people were confirmed dead so far, officials said on Wednesday. At least 25 people were in the dilapidated residential building in the Webdeh district of the Jordanian capital when it crumbled on Tuesday.

U.S. distances itself from Bill Richardson meetings in Russia where Americans jailed

The United States distanced itself on Wednesday from a visit by former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson to Russia where WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan remain jailed. Richardson, who has privately worked to secure the release of American detainees abroad, held meetings there this week, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Afghans keep close watch as some girls' schools open, then shut

Many Afghans are following news of a reversal in girls' school openings in eastern Paktia province for clues on whether the Taliban will loosen restrictions on girls' education after reneging on a pledge to reopen high schools in March. Some girls' secondary schools in what is considered a conservative part of the country quietly reopened in recent weeks, and local officials last week acknowledged classes had resumed. News spread quickly through local news reports and social media.

U.S. charges three Iranians for ransomware attacks on women's shelter, businesses

Three Iranians have been charged with trying to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars from organizations in the United States, Europe, Iran and Israel, including a domestic violence shelter, by hacking in to their computer systems, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. Other targets included local U.S. governments, regional utilities in Mississippi and Indiana, accounting firms and a state lawyers' association, according to charges filed by the U.S. Justice Department.

Zelenskiy sees damage in recaptured towns; Russia strikes city's water system

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy heard firsthand what people in recaptured northeastern towns experienced under Russian forces while a major city struggled to contain damage to its water system from Russian missle attacks. Kryvyi Rih, the largest city in central Ukraine with an estimated pre-war population of 650,000, was targeted by eight cruise missiles on Wednesday, officials said.

