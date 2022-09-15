Ex-White House chief of staff Meadows complies with subpoena over Jan. 6 events- CNN
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who served under Donald Trump, has complied with a subpoena from the Justice Department’s investigation into the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
The onslaught on the Capitol by Trump supporters led to several deaths, injured police officers and delayed certification of Democratic President Joe Biden's victory over Republican Trump in the November 2020 election.
