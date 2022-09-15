Left Menu

Manasbal Lake restored after 33 years for NCC Naval Wing training camp

Kashmir is the best place for training for National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets belonging to the Naval Wing.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-09-2022 08:09 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 08:09 IST
Manasbal Lake restored after 33 years for NCC Naval Wing training camp
Manasbal Lake (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir is the best place for training for National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets belonging to the Naval Wing. The most suitable for this is Manasbal lake in the Ganderbal district, but due to the deteriorating security situation, the training area was shifted from Manasbal lake to Mansar lake in the Jammu region in 1989. The NCC cadets from Kashmir Valley faced a lot of difficulties in travelling to Mansar Lake and participating in the training.

The security situation in Kashmir has improved and with the support of the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, the Manasbal Lake Development Authority and the Army successfully restored the training area after 33 years on 11th September 2022. According to the Defence spokesperson, the local authorities have provided excellent infrastructure with adequate camping space in front of the lake and two naval training boats have been shifted here from Mansar Lake.

The first training camp for 100 senior NCC cadets (boys and girls) is going to be held here from 26th September in which cadets from all districts will participate to prepare for the National Level NCC Camp to be held at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on 2nd October 2022. Tents are currently being installed at the NCC camp to accommodate the participants, however, there are plans to set up a proper training centre with better infrastructure soon. It is a golden and memorable day for the NCC cadets of Kashmir. With the availability of training facilities for Valley NCC cadets in Manasbal, they will not have to come all the way to Jammu for training. This will also increase the number of volunteers joining Naval Wing NCC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022