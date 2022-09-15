Putin, Xi set to meet on Thursday in Samarkand

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan early on Thursday afternoon, a schedule distributed by the Russian delegation to media showed.

The two leaders are in Samarkand to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional security group. They will also hold a three-way meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)