Putin, Xi set to meet on Thursday in Samarkand
Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 09:42 IST
- Country:
- Uzbekistan
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan early on Thursday afternoon, a schedule distributed by the Russian delegation to media showed.
The two leaders are in Samarkand to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional security group. They will also hold a three-way meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Thursday.
