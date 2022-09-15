Left Menu

Putin, Xi set to meet on Thursday in Samarkand

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 09:42 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan early on Thursday afternoon, a schedule distributed by the Russian delegation to media showed.

The two leaders are in Samarkand to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional security group. They will also hold a three-way meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Thursday.

