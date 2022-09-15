U.S., EU step up pressure on Turkey over Russia sanctions - FT
Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2022 10:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 10:16 IST
The United States and European Union are stepping up pressure on Turkey to enforce Russian sanctions, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
The United States is focusing on Turkish banks that have integrated into Russia's Mir payments system, the paper reported citing two Western officials involved in the plans, as Brussels prepares a delegation to express its concerns to Turkish officials directly.
