Left Menu

Swiss competition commission investigating pharmaceutical firm over patent use

The Swiss competition commission (COMCO) has opened an investigation against a pharmaceutical company concerning possible unlawful use of a patent to reduce competitive pressure, it said on Thursday. As part of the investigation, COMCO conducted an early morning raid on the unnamed company on Sept.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-09-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 10:45 IST
Swiss competition commission investigating pharmaceutical firm over patent use
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

The Swiss competition commission (COMCO) has opened an investigation against a pharmaceutical company concerning possible unlawful use of a patent to reduce competitive pressure, it said on Thursday. As part of the investigation, COMCO conducted an early morning raid on the unnamed company on Sept. 13, it said.

"The company allegedly attempted to protect its drug for the treatment of skin diseases against competing products by using one of its patents to initiate litigation proceedings," said COMCO in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022