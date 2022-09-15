Left Menu

Woman harassed at grocery shop, Hindu activists protest

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-09-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 10:57 IST
Woman harassed at grocery shop, Hindu activists protest
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of Hindu activists gathered near a supermarket at Tingaladi in Puttur rural station limits hearing the news of the harassment of a woman at the bazaar.

The workers alleged that a youth belonging to another community had harassed her while shopping late Wednesday.

The woman, a resident of Sarvey Nerolthadka, filed a complaint with the police that an unknown person had inappropriately touched her while buying grocery at the shop.

Hindu activists, who alleged that Badruddin alias Badru, a resident of Sorake Olemundovu, was the person who harassed the woman, later staged a protest before the police station demanding his immediate arrest.

Sampya police visited the spot. Police said the woman's complaint has been registered for offence punishable under Section 354 of IPC. Efforts are on to trace the accused and arrest him.

Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor condemned the incident and asked the police to take strict action against the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022