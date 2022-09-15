Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said towns and villages recaptured from Russian forces had been devastated, while a major city stepped up efforts to repair damage to its water system from missile attacks. FIGHTING

* Kryvyi Rih, the largest city in central Ukraine, was targeted by eight cruise missiles that destroyed the water pumping station and caused the Inhulets River to break through a dam, officials said. * Ukrainian military claimed destruction of a number of Russian troops and equipment in the Bakhmut direction in the east. It added that Russian troops were trying to strengthen their defense positions in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

* Zelenskiy made a surprise visit to Izium - until four days ago Russia's main bastion and logistics hub in the region. Buildings showed signs of blasts and shrapnel. * In another battle-scarred northeast Ukrainian town, Balakliia, police officers said civilians were killed when the town was under Russian control.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports. Russia has denied targeting civilians. * Zelenskiy said Ukraine had recaptured around 8,000 square km (3,100 square miles), apparently all in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

DIPLOMACY * The Russian and Chinese navies are conducting joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are set to discuss Ukraine and Taiwan at a meeting in Uzbekistan on Thursday. * Ukraine wants the United Nations General Assembly to allow Zelenskiy to address world leaders via video.

* Democratic and Republican U.S. senators introduced legislation that would designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, a label opposed by President Joe Biden's administration. * Putin's chief envoy on Ukraine told the Russian leader as the war began that he had struck a provisional deal with Kyiv that would satisfy Russia's demand that Ukraine stay out of NATO, but Putin rejected it, according to three people close to the Russian leadership.

* A United Nations proposal that Russia resume exporting ammonia via Ukraine has raised hopes that a global shortage of fertiliser could be eased. QUOTES

* "We waited a long time for our guys. Of course we feel positive. Joy. But there is also fear - fear that the Russians could return here," Izium resident Liubov Sinna, 74, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)