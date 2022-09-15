Former Gujarat home minister Vipul Chaudhary detained by ACB for 'financial irregularities' at Dudhsagar Dairy
Former Gujarat home minister Vipul Chaudhary has been detained by the state Anti Corruption Bureau ACB in a case of alleged irregularities of nearly Rs 500 crore at Dudhsagar Dairy, a senior official said on Thursday.Chaudhary is a former chairman of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation GCMMF which owns the Amul brand, and has also headed Dudhsagar Dairy of Mehsana.
- Country:
- India
Former Gujarat home minister Vipul Chaudhary has been detained by the state Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a case of alleged irregularities of nearly Rs 500 crore at Dudhsagar Dairy, a senior official said on Thursday.
Chaudhary is a former chairman of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) which owns the Amul brand, and has also headed Dudhsagar Dairy of Mehsana. The anti-graft agency also detained his chartered accountant Shailesh Parikh on Wednesday night from Mehsana, said Joint Director of ACB Makrand Chauhan.
Both will be formally arrested after their coronavirus tests, he added.
Mehsana ACB on Wednesday lodged a First Information Report against Chaudhary for alleged involvement in financial irregularities of nearly Rs 500 crore when he was chairman of Dudhsagar Dairy a few years ago. The FIR pressed charges of cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against him, said Chauhan.
Chaudhary had been earlier arrested by the Gujarat Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in 2020 for alleged involvement in the siphoning off of Rs 14.8 crore from a fund meant for paying bonuses to Dudhsagar Dairy workers.
In 2014 he was sacked from both GCMMF and Dudhsagar Dairy over alleged corruption in cattle fodder procurement.
Chaudhary, a prominent face of Gujarat's cooperative sector, was home minister in the Shankarsinh Vaghela government in 1996.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dudhsagar Dairy
- Dudhsagar
- First Information Report
- Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation
- Chauhan
- Mehsana
- Makrand Chauhan
- Prevention of Corruption Act
- Shankarsinh Vaghela
- Vipul Chaudhary
- GCMMF
- Joint Director
- Chaudhary
- Amul
- Anti Corruption Bureau
- Gujarat
- Gujarat Criminal Investigation Department
ALSO READ
Militant killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla
Militant hideout busted in J&K's Baramulla
Reorganisation of BJP's UP unit after civic polls: Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary
Australia's Trjandramulia shocks top-seed Naito to qualify for Chennai Open main draw
India's milk output to jump 3-fold to 628 mn tn in 25 years: Amul MD R S Sodhi