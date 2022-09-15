Left Menu

Delhi govt to organize blood donation camps on Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary

15-09-2022
Delhi govt to organize blood donation camps on Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged people across the country to donate blood on the occasion of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on September 28.

He said the Delhi government will organize blood donation camps at more than 50 places in the national capital.

''I urge the youth to come forward and donate blood on September 28, which is the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, whose principles and ideals have been the guiding light for the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi.

''If there is no arrangement for blood donation in your locality, you should also take steps to make those arrangements,'' Kejriwal said during an online briefing.

He said that the blood donation drive will be a befitting tribute to Bhagat Singh, who sacrificed his life for the country at a young age.

''I urge those who do not suffer from ailments like diabetes to come forward and donate blood. I also request political parties across the country to be a part of this initiative,'' the chief minister said.

