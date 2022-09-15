Iran signs memorandum on joining Shanghai Cooperation Organisation -TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-09-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 13:06 IST
Iran on Thursday signed a memorandum on joining the Shanghai Cooperation organisation, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.
Founded in 2001, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a security bloc comprising Russia, China, India, Pakistan and a number of post-Soviet states. Iran was previously an observer member.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
