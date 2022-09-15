Kremlin says it has 'hardly any hope' for new U.S. ambassador -RIA

The Kremlin on Thursday said it had "hardly any hope" for the new U.S. ambassador to Russia, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

U.S. media on Wednesday reported that President Joe Biden plans to nominate Lynn Tracey as Washington's new ambassador in Moscow, after John Sullivan announced his departure earlier this month.

