Left Menu

Three arrested in relation to Mbombela traffic licensing fraud

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said the trio, aged between 36 and 42, are from the Mbombela Municipality and the two traffic departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-09-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 14:44 IST
Three arrested in relation to Mbombela traffic licensing fraud
The arrests were confirmed by the Hawks on Wednesday. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A further three suspects have been arrested in relation to a R60 million fraudulent traffic licensing swindle at the Mbombela and White River Traffic Departments.

The arrests were confirmed by the Hawks on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said the trio, aged between 36 and 42, are from the Mbombela Municipality and the two traffic departments.

They are expected to appear before the Nelspruit Magistrate Court today.

They were arrest during a joint operation by the Hawks Nelspruit-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation and Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) in Mbombela and White River for fraud, theft and money laundering amounting to R60 million.

"Their arrest followed an investigation carried over from the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) during December 2018. It was reported that information was received about employees who were extending expired vehicle discs to the owners of the vehicles.

"During the investigation by the Hawks, it was established that the cashiers colluded with motorists after they saw an opportunity with trucks owing large amounts... [The] officials would manipulate the system and extend the expiration dates of the vehicle licence discs and re-issue a new disc that showed zero balance."

It is said that truck owners would pay the money meant for the department to the officials for their own benefit, an act described as "money dumping".

The other six accused are former Department of Community Safety, under the Section Help Desk, Thembi Millicent Motlohi (43); Allman Thabani Masuku (35); Xoliswa Celia Ngcelwane (52); Nompulelo Winnie Nxumalo (44); Agnes Nosipho Ndzinisa (54) and Mbombela Registry authority, Nkosinathi Samuel Gumede (37).

This group was arrested by the Hawks Nelspruit-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in a joint operation with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU) and Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on 18 July 2022 for fraud, theft and money laundering. The accused were released on R15 000 bail each.

The case was postponed to 29 September for further investigation.

The latest arrests bring to nine the number of suspects in the case.

More arrests are imminent, said Sekgotodi.

The Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major General Zodwa Mokoena, applauded the collaboration of the investigators from different law enforcement agencies, including those who ensured that the investigation was finalised and placed before court.

She further warned those who are still busy with corruption will be dealt with. The General further said that as the Hawks, they will leave no stone unturned.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022