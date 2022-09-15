Left Menu

Rajasthan: Dalit man beaten up for drinking water from pot for upper castes

A Dalit man was allegedly beaten up with iron rods and sticks by a group of men for drinking water from a pot meant for people from upper castes in Rajasthans Jaisalmer district, police said on Thursday.Four people have been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act in connection with the incident that took place in Digga village, they said.On Tuesday evening, Chatura Ram was going to Digga with his wife when they stopped near a grocery store and he drank water from a pot kept outside the shop.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-09-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 13:50 IST
A Dalit man was allegedly beaten up with iron rods and sticks by a group of men for drinking water from a pot meant for people from upper castes in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Thursday.

Four people have been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection with the incident that took place in Digga village, they said.

On Tuesday evening, Chatura Ram was going to Digga with his wife when they stopped near a grocery store and he drank water from a pot kept outside the shop. Four-five men abused him and thrashed him with iron rods and sticks for drinking water from the pot which they claimed was for people from upper castes, the police said.

Ram sustained injuries behind one of his ears and on other body parts. He was taken to a hospital and his statement was recorded, they said.

A case was registered in the matter on the basis of the victim's complaint, they added.

Ram alleged that the accused also fired bullets but police said the claim is yet to be verified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

