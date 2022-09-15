Left Menu

13 militants surrender before Manipur CM

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 15-09-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 14:25 IST
13 militants surrender before Manipur CM
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thirteen militants belonging to two proscribed outfits surrendered with their firearms before Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh here on Thursday.

The surrendered insurgents include 12 of the Kangleipak Communist Party-People's War Group (KCP-PWG) and one from the Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL).

The chief minister, speaking after the 'homecoming ceremony' at the 1st Manipur Rifles complex here, urged all the militant outfits to come to the negotiating table.

''Peace is prevailing in Manipur under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and militants from various outfits are returning to the mainstream.

''I appeal to all the insurgent outfits to come for peace talks. As Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said, 'not a single bullet will be fired and no FIR will be lodged' upon surrender,'' the chief minister said.

The militants, dressed in camouflage uniforms, laid down two M79 grenade launchers, also known as 'lathode guns', three 9mm pistols, two detonators and two radio sets among other items.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022