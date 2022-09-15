Left Menu

New IRS funding means less snail mail, shorter waits for taxpayers - Yellen

In the coming filing season, the IRS is projected to serve at least 2.7 million Americans," she will say. In addition, she will say, the IRS has been able to answer less than 2 of every 10 phone calls; 5,000 additional customer service representatives will increase the level of service.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 14:30 IST
New IRS funding means less snail mail, shorter waits for taxpayers - Yellen
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday will announce stepped-up activity by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) after getting a $79 billion funding boost over 10 years from legislation that President Joe Biden signed last month. Yellen is to make the announcement during remarks in a visit to an IRS facility at New Carrollton, Maryland.

The IRS has been hollowed out by budget cuts in recent years, and is hobbled by radically outdated technology. Taxpayers need to respond to inquiries by physical mail or try a phone line that has long wait times. "The Inflation Reduction Act finally provides the funding to transform the IRS into a 21st century agency," Yellen will say, according to excerpts of her remarks. "While all the improvements won't be done overnight, taxpayers can expect to feel real differences during the next filing season."

The funding was included in Democrats' $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act that Biden signed last month and celebrated at a large event on the White House South Lawn on Tuesday. Republicans have accused Biden of funding an army of IRS agents to harass American taxpayers, but the U.S. Treasury says most new hires will focus on customer service and modernizing the agency.

Yellen will pledge the IRS will increase services at IRS Tax Assistance Centers, which she says have been understaffed. "By next year, every single center will be fully staffed. As a result, we will triple the number of Americans served at these centers. Last year, the IRS served around 900,000 Americans face-to-face. In the coming filing season, the IRS is projected to serve at least 2.7 million Americans," she will say.

In addition, she will say, the IRS has been able to answer less than 2 of every 10 phone calls; 5,000 additional customer service representatives will increase the level of service. "In this coming filing season, we are committing the IRS to an 85% level of service. That means that over five times the number of calls will be answered," she will say.

The IRS will also be able to receive messages online, she is expected to say. "Currently, when taxpayers receive a notice from the IRS, they generally must respond via mail. During this coming filing season, millions of taxpayers will be able to receive and respond to notices online."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022