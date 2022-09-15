Left Menu

Coal smuggling case: Bengal BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari summoned by state CID

Bharatiya Janata Party leader from West Bengal Jitendra Tiwari has been summoned by the state's Central Investigation Department (CID) on Friday in connection with the coal smuggling case.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-09-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 14:58 IST
Coal smuggling case: Bengal BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari summoned by state CID
Jitendra Tiwari, BJP leader in West Bengal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party leader from West Bengal Jitendra Tiwari has been summoned by the state's Central Investigation Department (CID) on Friday in connection with the coal smuggling case. The case, under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was filed by the ED after studying a November 2020 FIR of the CBI that alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to the Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in the state's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol. Local state operative Anup Majhi alias Lala is alleged to be the prime suspect in the case.

West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak skipped appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Wednesday for questioning in a case of alleged coal pilferage from Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in Asansol. The ED summoned Ghatak on September 10 to appear before investigators at its headquarters here on Wednesday (September 14) in the agency's coal smuggling and money laundering case.

Earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogated Ghatak and conducted searches at his premises in West Bengal in connection with its probe into the alleged coal pilferage case. Notably, Maneka Gambhir, the sister-in-law of Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, was also summoned by the ED in connection with the coal smuggling case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022